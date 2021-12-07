Red Fabric Pulled From Creek In Search For William Tyrrell's Remains

William Tyrrell pictured on the day he disappeared, September 12, 2014.

A piece of red fabric has been discovered by investigators searching for missing boy William Tyrell’s remains.

Early on Monday, Rural Fire Service volunteers pumped out a section of the creek east of Batar Creek Rd on the outskirts of Kendall.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the faded scrap of material was pulled from a drained creek bed not far from where the boy vanished more than seven years and bagged as potential evidence shortly after 3:30 pm.

Investigators pull a piece of red fabric from a creek bed whilst searching for William Tyrrell's remains on Monday. Credit: Supplied.

Despite heavy rain conditions, Detectives and emergency services personnel continue to scour through the creek and bushland near Kendall under the guidance of a hydrologist and forensic experts.

William Tyrrell was three years old when he vanished from his foster grandmothers' house in the NSW mid-north coast town of Kendall on September 12, 2014. He was last seen wearing a spiderman suit.

Investigators returned to Kendall last month, renewing the search effort for the boy’s remains after receiving new information.

