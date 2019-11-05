Red Alert: Two New Billie Eilish Songs!

Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her distinct style of music, fashion and outlook on life. Today she sent her fans into a meltdown with an epic announcement.

Billie revealed on her Insta stories that she has TWO new songs coming out AND a video for her song 'Xanny'.

When Billie got live and up close with Ash London Live, she revealed what it was like working with her brother and how her life has changed.

