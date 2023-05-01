Recreational Vaping To Be Banned Under Major Smoking Reforms

The federal government will announce today its toughest crackdown on the sales of vapes, which will see the sale of disposal e-cigarettes banned.

Under the regulations to be announced, non-prescription vapes will be banned from importation, while the small amount of vapes permitted for sale will be subjected to limited flavours, colours and ingredients.

The reforms will be supported with a $234 million boost in next week’s federal budget.

The amount of nicotine present will be reduced and packaging will be “pharmaceutical-like.”

In a statement prepared for the national announcement, Health Minister Mark Butler said vapes threatened the progress of tobacco reforms.

"Vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit," Mr Butler said.

"It was not sold as a recreational product — especially not one for our kids. But that is what it has become: the biggest loophole in Australian history."

He added vaping has created a new generation of people with nicotine addicts, with the behaviours prevalent among children and teenagers, with more and more children being caught vaping at primary-school age.

"This is a product targeted at our kids, sold alongside lollies and chocolate bars," Mr Butler said.

"Just like they did with smoking, Big Tobacco has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts."