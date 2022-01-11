Recap For Tuesday January 11

Case number across the country reported on Tuesday Jan 11:

New South Wales records 25,870 new cases and 11 deaths

Victoria records 37,994 new cases and 13 deaths

Queensland records 20,566 new cases and one death

South Australia records 2,921 new cases and one death

Tasmania records 1,379 new cases

Northern Territory records 594 new cases

Australian Capital Territory records 1,508 new cases

Western Australia records one new case

What made the headlines:

ACTU calls for urgent meeting with PM over essential workers crisis

Fresh fruit & vege back on shelves as ‘close contact’ rules change

Emergency warning issued as bushfire rages in South-West WA

A 14-year-old girl swept away in floodwaters north of Brisbane is still missing

'Significant pressure' on state and territory hospitals as Covid cases spike

Scott Morrison speaks with Serbian counterpart after Djokovic controversy

Ambulance Victoria issues second 'code red' in a week

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic claims he has Covid

Queenslanders told to stop ‘pox parties’ aimed at spreading virus

Meat in short supply & chicken out of stock on supermarket shelves and at KFC

ABF investigate Novak Djokovic's documents after reports of falsified papers

Victoria rolls-out primary school pop-up vaxx clinics

Staff shortages & testing woes puts rural healthcare system under pressure

Tourists on the Gold Coast warned over slack uptake of mask mandate

Tropical cyclone Tiffany set to intensify as towns evacuate

Parents concerned over vaccine shortages for eligible kids

Virgin suspend 10 flight routes as Covid causes massive staff shortages

Lead epidemiologist calls for RATs to be available in school settings

Meanwhile, Prime Minster Scott Morrison is set to meet with industry chiefs on Wednesday to discuss furloughed staffing amid escalating Covid cases.

“You have two choices here. You can push through, or you can lock down. We’re for pushing through,” Mr Morrison said on Monday.

But not everyone is content to simply 'push through'.

“We’re now in the third year of this pandemic and Scott Morrison still thinks that it isn’t a race,” opposition leader Anthony Albanese said.

“He still thinks that you can have a distinction between health outcomes and economic outcomes,"

“What we know is that if you don’t get the health outcomes right, the adverse impact on the economy will be stronger," he said.

“We’re seeing that with workers unable to attend work, with businesses which are closing, or which are temporarily unable to open in the hours in which they want.” - Mr Albanese

