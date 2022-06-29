Reason Behind Travis Barker’s Emergency Trip To Hospital Revealed

It was reported yesterday that Blink182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, had been rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The reason behind the emergency has now been revealed to be pancreatitis.

According to TMZ, Travis' pancreas became inflamed due to a recent colonoscopy procedure. Symptoms of this can include nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.

The star Tweeted out 'God save me' yesterday, believed to be around the time he was rushed to hospital.

Our thoughts are with him and his family and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!