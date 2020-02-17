Reality Stars Cyrell And Eden Welcome A Baby Boy

Reality TV stars Eden Dally and Cyrell Paule welcomed a baby boy into their little family over the weekend, still yet to be named.

Cyrell, best known for her appearance on MAFS, and Eden, who starred on the first season of Love Island, began dating in March 2019 quickly following her breakup with MAFS hubby Nic.

Their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, with the pair splitting briefly in November last year before reconciling in December.

^ The couple revealed the baby's gender on October 7th, 2019

The 30-year-old mum told New Idea the baby was born 2 weeks early, weighing 3kg, after a "traumatic" four-hour labour on Sunday 9th February, adding:

“He’s so cute, I’m already obsessed with him. He doesn’t cry loudly, he’s a quiet boy. He didn’t get a loud mouth like his mum!”

Congratulations Cyrell and Eden!