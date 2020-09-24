Ray Martin Accidentally Reveals What Lindy Chamberlain's Secret To Survival Was This Whole Time

A story which has divided the nation since it began, did Lindy Chamberlain kill her baby or was it a dingo?

Well, Ray Martin was one of the only journalists back in the 1980s who interviewed Lindy, he has again had the chance to interview her.

Nearly 40 years later, Martin opened up about the real Lindy Chamberlain and accidentally revealed her secret to survival which he believed is what got her into trouble in the first place.

Take a listen to the full story below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.