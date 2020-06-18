Raven-Symoné Just Surprised Us All With News She’s Married!

Everyone’s best friend Raven-Symoné just dropped some very exciting news: she’s officially married!

Raven and her new wife, Miranda Maday, tied the knot in a low-key, socially-distanced wedding ceremony this week.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the actress and former View host announced on Instagram.

"I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

Check out their matching tatts and rings!

This shot!



Currently adding ‘backyard wedding in jumpsuits’ to my Pinterest board:

To make our day even brighter, Raven’s former Disney co-star BFF, Anneliese van der Pol, has already posted this Insta Story:

OH SNAP! RAVEN’S MARRIED!

