Randal Kleiser, Director Of 'Grease', Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John
"One of the most beautiful people"
Pics: Paramount Pictures / randalkleiser.com
We still can’t believe the news: British-Australian icon Olivia Newton-John has passed away overnight, following an extensive battle with cancer.
Randal Kleiser, the director of Grease, joined the Hit Network to share an exceedingly touching tribute to his fallen friend.
Catch the chat:
