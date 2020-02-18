Rainbow Noodles are coming to celebrate Mardi Gras!

This year as part of the Mardi Gras celebration Din Tai Fung have put together a limited edition dish to suit the occasion. They’ve created rainbow ‘Pride Noods’, a blend of different coloured noodles inspired by the pride flag, to create a rainbow in your bowl.

The noodles are available with a variety of dishes, so you get to decide what you pair them with, which is a bonus. And it’s perfect to take a picture with, for all the foodies out there, this is the insta post opportunity you’ve been looking for and you’re going to want to slurp it up.

From now until the 12th of March you’ll be able to enjoy yourself some ‘Pride Noods’ at any of the Sydney or Melbourne Din Tai Fung stores. You can hit up the Din Tai Fung website here if you need any more details on how to get these in your belly!

