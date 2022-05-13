Rain Deluge Across South East Queensland Triggers New Emergency Alerts

New Emergency alerts have been issued for thousands of residents across south east Queensland with more torrential rain on the way.

Overnight, Queensland Fire & Emergency Services issued several emergency alerts with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warning of potentially dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.

It comes as the wet weather system that turned deadly in the north of the state now moves over the south east, blocking roads, inundating creeks, and triggering dangerous flash flooding.

Residents in Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim are being warned to listen to out for emergency warnings, in the second major rain event to hit Queensland in just three months.

Laidley Creek broke its banks at Mulgowie early Friday morning, putting lives, homes and businesses in extreme danger.

"A man is stuck inside his house so swift water rescue crews are heading out there. They are so busy here on the ground at the moment," 9News reporter Jessica Millward said.

Meanwhile, the BOM has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall in the state’s southeast, including areas like Brisbane, Ipswich, Toowoomba, Maroochydore, Gympie, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Caboolture and Gatton.

“With six-hourly rainfall totals between 100mm to 160mm possible, flash flooding could occur during the early hours of Friday, continuing into Friday evening,” the QFES warned on Thursday night.

Laura Boekel from the weather bureau said "the risk of flash flooding and riverine flooding is very real for a lot of communities in Queensland over the coming days".

Meanwhile, a number of schools are also closing across the state due to flooding. Up to date information can be accessed here.

