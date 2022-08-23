RACQ In Full Support Off Speed Cameras In School Zones

RACQ have pledged their support to the State Government’s plan to introduce mobile speed cameras in school zones and roadwork areas.

Minister for Transport Mark Bailey announced earlier in the week that the cameras will be up and running by next month.

“I'm pleased to announce that new cameras will target speeding drivers in both school and roadworks zones to keep Queensland kids and workers safe," he said.

"I don't want to see another road worker killed or someone's child badly injured on their way to school just because of the recklessness of a speeding driver." - Transport Minister Mark Bailey

Mr Bailey also reminded motorists that speeding infringements had increased substantially across the state as of July 1.

"Now if you speed 1-10kph over the limit you will be fined $287 and one demerit point, and between 11-20kph the fine is $431 and three demerit points," he said

RACQ general manager of advocacy Joshua Cooney told the ABC that the cameras have potential to prevent disaster.

"Imagine the horror of hurting a child, teacher or road worker because you were either not paying attention to the speed limit or couldn't be bothered to slow down," he said.

