Rack Off! Heartbreak High Is Coming To Netflix This Month

The 90s are making a massive come back, we're seeing a resurgence of sheer clothing, bucket hats, and bike shorts, and now finally a piece of Aussie 90s pop culture is making a comeback Heartbreak High.

Netflix made the announcement that the show which ran from 1994-1999 will be available on the streaming service from November 27.





Heartbreak High was essential viewing for all Aussie teenagers growing up in the '90s. The show was based around a group of students from HArtley High School, which tackled issues from drugs and shoplifting, to romance and religion.



But there's one reason everyone loved this show, Drazic.



Drazic was Callan Mulvey's breakout role, and since then he's gone on to feature in Underbelly and Avengers. There's a whole list of famous Aussie's that star in this including Ada Nicodemou (Home & Away), Scott Major (Neighbours), Simon Baker (The Mentalist), and Luke Jacobz (Home & Away), just to name a few.

Get ready to fall in love with Drazic all over again, and expect to start using the phrase "rack off" more often.

We've ranked the best Aussie onscreen couples, did Anita and Drazic make the cut?

Want more entertainment news? Catch up here:





Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network