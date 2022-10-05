R Plates Launched To Assist Anxious Drivers’ Return To Roads

Drivers returning to the road after a traumatic experience can notify other road users they may require more patience with a new plates scheme.

The blue “R plate” (return plate) can be ordered by drivers as part of a new campaign helping improve the mental health of motorists.

It is placed on the rear of a car similarly to learner and P plates.

R plates are a third-party initiative nation-wide by MyCar, rather than one by state road authorities.

The plates aim to indicate to other drivers to try and give some extra space to the driver and treat them with care following the anxiety they may feel following trauma, an accident, injury or break driving.

“We care for those with physical injuries from a road incident, but we rarely consider the mental toll road trauma can take,” Mycar said.

“The R plate signifies to other road users that the driver may need some extra care, giving them time and space to recover. Recovering drivers can confidently return to the road knowing they are in a supportive space.”

