Queue The Nostalgia... Pacific Fair Is Bringing Back The Iconic Train For 2 Weeks Only

Pacific Fair is setting out to entertain the kids these school holidays with the Pacific Fairgrounds Carnival!

There'll be heaps of carnival fun, including a giant teacup ride, a sideshow alley, crazy mirrors, rubber ducky fishing ponds, and more.

And of course we'll see the return of the much-loved Pacific Fair train, which will be back to take you through the resort in style as you explore all the retail stores and carnival fun.

The centre has changed drastically since its 1977 opening, and from the '80s into the early 2000s, scenic tours on the Pac Fair train were a GC staple.

Don't miss your chance to take a ride down memory lane when it returns these school holidays for the Pacific Fairgrounds Carnival!

The carnival will run from 19 September - 4 October from 10am - 2pm daily.

Head to the Pacific Fair website to find out more.

