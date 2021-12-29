Queer Eye Season 6 Trailer Shows The Fab 5 Take Over Texas!

The Fab 5 are back! This time, they're taking over the Lone Star State of Texas, where they'll work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

So what does Queer Eye season 6 have in store for us? They're helping a two-step dance instructor, a man who barely showers and a prom committee who desperately needs help with their prom!

Check out the trailer here:

Ok so, we're already crying at the trailer and we have 10 whole episodes to cry at!

There will be 10 heroes and 10 45-minute episodes, so let the bingeing begin.

Thankfully, the new season is just around the corner! Queer Eye returns to Netflix on December 31.

