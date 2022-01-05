Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Is Launching A New Netflix Show!

The 'qween' of hair and "yas honey!" is giving us a new show to watch! Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness will be bringing a new show to Netflix!

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness will be an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

Let me just tell you, the trailer is HILARIOUS.

Watch it here:

"I got burning questions, and I need answers,” Van Ness says in the clip. We'll be diving into figure skating, insects, construction and more, so we'll definitely be learning some things.

It's coming to Netflix on January 28, so get ready to cackle with laughter and get curious with Jonathan Van Ness!

