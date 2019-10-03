Queer Eye’s French Bulldog, Bruley, Has Sadly Died

We have some very sad news to report this morning as Bruley, the French Bulldog famous for his appearances on Queer Eye, has passed away.



Bruley’s owner, Michelle Silva, confirmed the news this morning, revealing he had a heart attack.

“I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor,” she shared.

“Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body.”

She continued, “over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved.”

Bobby Berk and the Queer Eye Instagram account also posted a tribute to the little angel, writing:

“RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts 💨. You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU #bruleybru #queereye

"RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on."

For those who don’t want to Bruley content to stop, owner Michelle says she has decided to continue his legacy and is exploring non-profit opportunities to help care for dogs with similar health issues.

“I’ve taken a few days to process and grieve and figure out what’s next. I’ve realised, I don’t want to stop sharing the best of Bru. I also want to show you a little of what it was like the last few months dealing with an ailing dog in heart failure as more and more dogs are being diagnosed with the same issues.

“I was so close to completing Bru’s website with long-awaited merch. I’ll get there in time. I’ve also been exploring non-profit opportunities and getting involved in bulldog rescue. There is so much Bru inspired, and it’s so much bigger than I even realised.”

Rest in peace, Bruley, you were a veery good boy.

