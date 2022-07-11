Queenslanders Warned The “Virus Is Everywhere” As Covid Outbreak Spreads To Cruise Ship

Queensland authorities are managing a Covid outbreak onboard a cruise ship, as the health minister cautions the virus "is everywhere."

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath on Monday, confirmed several crew and passengers on the Coral Princess, now docked in Brisbane, have contracted Covid.

“The virus is everywhere and there’s no escaping that,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve had Covid, you can absolutely get it again and what we do know about BA.4 and BA.5 - the new sub-variants of Omicron - is that we are seeing reinfection and that can happen quite quickly.”

Ms D'Ath said travellers due to board the cruise ship in Brisbane today can make “personal decisions as to whether they want to go on board or not”.

“There were protocols put in place as to what would occur if there was an outbreak (and) we are seeing an outbreak,” she said.

Some passengers are isolating at home, while other have been placed into alternative accommodation.

Docked in Port Douglas on Thursday, before arriving in Brisbane on Sunday, the Coral Princess carrying more than 2600 passengers and crew has offered refunds to those booked on its next 12-day cruise.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders are once again strongly encouraged to don masks and book-in for their fourth Covid jab as cases spike.

Authorities warn the health system remains under significant pressures amid a third Covid wave fused with influenza cases, while 2337 staff are furloughed either due to being sick or isolating due to infection.

There are 782 people being treated in Queensland’s hospitals for Covid, with an additional 104 patients admitted for the flu.

The state reported 4,804 new Covid infections on Monday.

