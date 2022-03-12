Queenslanders Urged To Get Boosted Amid Concerns Of A Winter Surge

Queenslanders are being urged to get their Covid shots up to date, as the new sub-variant BA-2 of the Omicron strain is threatening to become the dominant virus heading into winter.

First identified by Queensland Health experts in late 2021, the BA-2 variant is now the dominant strain in NSW with health officials concerned over cases doubling in the coming weeks.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said more information about the risks of the sub-variant were set for discussion in Friday's national cabinet meeting.

“If there is any developments, of course we will let Queenslanders know over the weekend or early next week,” the Premier said yesterday.

Meanwhile, with Queensland booster rates behind the rest of the country, the premier has urged people to roll up their sleeves.

“We really need you to get your booster. If you have not had your booster, please get it,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This will be an added layer of protection as we go into the winter season.” - Premier Palaszczuk

Getting the third jab has been deemed “essential” for all Queenslanders, ahead of a predicted rise in cases over the winter months, but also in lieu of the devastating floods, which could see viral and bacterial diseases spread.

“With people moving around, staying in other people's houses, perhaps not getting tested for a while — I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a slight increase in cases,” University of Queensland infectious disease expert Paul Griffin said.

The infectious disease expert said patients with Covid were still requiring treatment in hospitals at a “fairly steady rate”.

“We're still quite busy in the hospitals administering therapies,” Dr Griffin said.

Queensland recorded 4,029 new cases on Saturday and six deaths. There are currently, 247 people admitted to hospital with Covid, while 15 patients are in ICU.

