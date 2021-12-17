Queenslanders Prepare For The Return Of Compulsory Masks

Face masks will once again become compulsory in various settings across Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the mandate will be reintroduced from 1am Saturday.

Queenslanders will required to 'mask-up' in shops, hospitals, aged-care sites and transportation systems.

The State Premier admits it's a necessary step given the recent rise in case numbers.

Queensland Health cited the influx of interstate travellers as a core reason for implementing the new standards.

"So we're seeing cases, and what we are seeing in New South Wales is dramatic escalation of cases. And we know that families are uniting at this time for Christmas and New Year," Premier Palaszczuk said.

"Today I'm announcing measures to keep Queenslanders safe."

Proof of vaccination status is now required to enter Gold Coast hospitality and entertainment precincts.

Those eligible for double dose are not permitted to enter pubs, clubs, cafes, bars and sporting stadiums.

The latest Queensland figures are yet to be revealed, however there are alarming statistics from south of the border.

NSW Health reported 2,213 new infections, the highest daily case total since the beginning of the pandemic.

