Queenslanders In Danger Of Heatstroke As Heatwave Grips South East

South-east Queenslanders have been warned to watch out for heat stroke with the state expecting a massive heatwave.

According to experts, Brisbane is set to reach temperatures of 31 degrees today with the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast likely to reach 30 degrees.

The high temperatures follow a warm evening throughout the region with temperatures remaining at around 25 degrees.

The hot weather and humidity is expected to remain throughout the weekend with temperatures expected to hit the mid 30’s but likely to feel even hotter.

For those hoping to escape the heat by heading out for a dip in the ocean, the water will come as little relief with water temperatures sitting at around 26 degrees today with temperatures likely to last until the weekend.

An official heatwave warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology across the south east and extended over the weekend.

Queenslanders are being told to stay safe and beware of heatstroke, particularly elderly people, pregnant and breastfeeding women, babies and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Areas impacted include Brisbane, Bundaberg, Beaudesert, Caboolture, Caloundra, Maryborough and Redcliffe.

