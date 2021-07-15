Queenslanders Are Being Urged To Start Prepping For Bushfire Season Now

Attention Queenslanders: Nows the perfect time to start thinking about your bushfire survival plans.

A new survey indicates around 70% of us living near bushland don’t have a plan of attack for bushfires. A worrying trend, especially with bushfire season on its way.

Queensland Fire & Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach recommends people start cleaning up around their property now as the weather is still quite cool and a little damp.

“Things like removing debris out of roof gutters and ensuring that they got adequate access to their property for fire trucks," he said.

Already, Rural firefighters are conducting hazard reduction burns around Burrum Heads and will continue until next week.

