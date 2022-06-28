Queensland Unveils New Transparency Laws Ensuring Political Lobbyists Toe The Line

Queensland is set to change the way lobbyists, consultants, advisers, strategic communications, and marketing advisers work alongside governments.

In a bid to create greater openness and transparency, ministerial chiefs of staff (COS) will stand as gatekeepers with the new laws requiring all inquiries to a minister’s office to be put to the COS in writing.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday issued a statement addressing the new law to tighten political lobbying rules ahead of a key integrity report.

“We already have some of the strongest transparency laws, including the publishing of ministerial diaries.

“This is something that does not exist with the federal government,” Palaszczuk said.

“I have said for some time that the rules surrounding lobbyists needed to change and they have.”

Under the new laws state government departments will maintain a Register of Lobbyist contacts, including the subject matter of meetings, while lobbying firms will be required to register as a lobbyist.

“We do not just accept these changes, we embrace them,” the premier said.

The new lobbyist laws will be implemented following any additional recommendations from a review into the Queensland Public Service, which found lobbying was widespread, escalating and lacked proper regulation.

“These improvements promote greater transparency,” Palaszczuk said.

