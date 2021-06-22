Queensland To Lift Restrictions With Victoria Ahead Of School Holidays

Travel plans are back on the agenda as Queensland opens its borders just in time for the school holidays.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the sunshine state will lift the gate from 1am Friday, with Victorian holidaymaker’s keen to escape the gloomy weather and lockdowns.

“I know there are a lot of people that would have had their holidays booked to Queensland.” - Annastacia Palaszczuk

The Premier said the state’s chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young was “comfortable with the way Victoria is at, and we will keep a close eye on NSW"

The good news comes as the state records one community-transmitted case of Covid 19 after the virus leaked from hotel quarantine in Brisbane.

A man aged in his 60s has been linked to the Covid positive flight attendant who dined at the Portuguese Family Centre restaurant in south Brisbane on Saturday night.

All 36 people at the Ellen Grove restaurant that night are now in home quarantine.

