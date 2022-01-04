Queensland Testing Clinics Struggle As State Records 5,699 New Cases

Queensland has recorded 5,699 new Covid cases and zero deaths over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 11 people in hospital with the virus and two of those people are on ventilators.

The numbers come from 33,312 tests returned over a 24-hour period.

Currently 86.82 percent of the eligible Queensland population are fully vaccinated while 90.76 percent are vaccinated with their first dose.

According to Chief Health Officer John Gerrard, Queensland can expect case numbers to rise exponentially over the month of January.

"The numbers of cases we are expecting to see through January ... will be very high certainly in the hundreds of 1,000s if not more in Queensland, very high," he said.

Dr Gerrard also said there are likely many more cases unconfirmed Covid cases out in the community due to lack of availability for RAT tests and long lines at testing clinics.

"We know there are going to be more than that in the community that are not as yet confirmed," he said.

"The percentage of tests that are coming back positive has increased substantially in the last few days."

Due to the influx of cases, testing clinics state-wide are struggling to cope with a number of private pathology clinics opting to remain closed today.

Many Brisbane residents are lining up and the few facilities that remain open which is causing major delays on Brisbane roads.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath admitted that the testing system is under immense pressure, in large part due to private clinics closing their doors.

CHO John Gerrard us telling anyone who is unable to get their hands on a test to stay home and isolate under the assumption they have the virus.

"If you are sick and not easily able to get tested at present, please stay at home. Assume you have COVID-19,” he said.

"If you're experiencing the following symptoms, then I suggest you seek immediate medical advice or call an ambulance; that is if you are breathless, that you have significant breathlessness, chest pain, fainting or severe light-headedness.

"And also, I would suggest that you seek medical advice if you have not got a clear diagnosis of COVID-19, if your symptoms are continuing on and not improving after the third day."

