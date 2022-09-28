Queensland Set To Lift Renewable Energy Target To 70 Percent By 2032

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to unveil a new renewable electricity target for the state.

Posting to social media on Wednesday morning, the premier tweeted that Queensland will have 70 per cent renewable energy by 2032.

"We're taking real action on climate change, now," she said.

"Previously we announced a target of 50 per cent by 2030 — but today we're upping that target 70 per cent by 2032.

"I am launching the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan today. It's all about a future of cheaper, cleaner and secure energy for Queenslanders, powering good jobs in new regional industries.

Further details of the plan to reduce emissions are expected later today.

Queensland is currently aiming for a reduction of 30 per cent by 2030, which is well below Victoria and New South Wales targets in the same period of 50 per cent.

The announcement comes after the state government revealed its will invest $776 million into Australia's largest state-owned wind farm, in the South Burnett region.

