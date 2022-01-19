Queensland Scrap Quarantine For International Arrivals Amid Border Changes

International travellers who are vaccinated will be welcomed into Queensland from 1am on Saturday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirms.

Arrivers will not be subject to quarantine under the new border changes

"I know a lot of people have sons and daughters overseas or parents or brothers and sisters overseas," the Premier said.

"You can come into Queensland and you will no longer have to do, if you are vaccinated, quarantine."

Ms Palaszczuk said fully vaccinated travellers are only required to do a rapid test within 24 hours of their arrival.

The changes comes as Queensland approaches the 90% double-dose vaccine target for eligible adults.

The state recorded 19,932 new cases of COVID infections overnight, sadly there were 11 further deaths.

Active patients being treated in hospital for the virus sits at 835. Queensland Health also confirmed 52 people remain in ICU, with 18 requiring ventilators.

