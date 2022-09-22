Queensland Revealed To Have Second Worst Auction Rate Of All Australian States

Queensland has been named one of the worst performing states in Australia for auctions in a recently released real estate report.

According to the data, Queensland is performing worst of all east coast states and is second only behind Western Australia nationally.

The data shows that only 41 percent of the 246 properties that were up for auction in Queensland actually sold.

The 72 properties sold in sought after locations such as Airlie Beach, Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast and Mount Gravatt in Brisbane.

Of the 246 properties, 124 passed in, 22 properties were withdrawn from auction while 19 sold before auction and nine sold after.

Queensland falls well behind other states, with Tasmania taking out the number one spot with 100 percent sale rate, South Australia coming in at a close second with a 73 percent clearance rate and Victoria, NSW, ACT and Northern Territory following close behind.

