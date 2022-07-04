Queensland Rental Reforms Will Make It Harder To Refuse Pets

New reforms coming into effect from October 1 will making owning a pet in Queensland rentals easier for tenants.

The three-phase process came into effect in October last year, with the first phase allowing victims of domestic violence to end tenancies and get their bond back.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The next phase, surrounding pet ownership, will see tenants needing to seek consent still to have pets, but the landlord can longer advertise with a no=pet rule and must give a reasonable explanation for refusing a pet.

Reasons could include existing body corporate laws, inappropriate building size, limited security, or the pet is “dangerous”.

Landlords are required to respond to a tenant’s pet request within 14 days and no response would indicate approval.

Also coming into effect in October are rules relating to a property owner’s ability to terminate tenancies without reason or before the agreed date.

Acceptable grounds to end a fixed-term agreement include undertaking significant repair or renovations for sale or preparation for sale.

As for tenants, they can argue the property doesn’t comply with minimum housing standards or in disrepair to end a lease.

Landlord and tenants unable to reach an agreement after sufficient discussions can then contact the Residential Tenancies Authority for free dispute resolution service.

The third phase of reforms relate to minimum housing standards and will arrive in September 2023 for all new tenancy agreements.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: