Queensland Records State-High 589 New Infections

Queensland has recorded 589 new cases of COVID19, the highest daily total out of the Sunshine state and an increase of more than 200 from the previous day.

Only three cases are in hospital with mild to moderate symptoms.

There are currently 1,389 active cases in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 30,684 tests and 11,315 vaccines were administered. Over half of those were booster shots.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath says Queenslanders must move forward towards the next phase of 'managing' the pandemic.

D'Ath is asking for residents to prepare for home testing with RAT kits becoming increasingly available as we learn to live with the virus.

"Things like having a thermometer at home, pain relief, regular medications, a plan on who may look after your children if one or both parents unwell and needing hospitalisation," D'Ath said.

"By getting COVID-ready, you're doing the same as we prepare for our bushfires, our floods, our cyclones, as we do every year."

Queensland health say 90.24% of residents aged 16 and over have received their first dose and the rate of double dose is at 85.6%.

