Queensland Impose Further Mask Regulations Amid Triple-Figure Surge

As the world grapples with the rise in COVID case numbers over the holiday period, Queensland has reintroduced mask wearing for several hotspots.

The state government has been prompted to impose further restrictions ahead of interstate arrivals for Christmas, as mask-wearing becomes reinstated in certain settings.

From 5:00 am Thursday, workers and customers at cinemas will be required to mask-up, while staff in the hospitality industry will also need to wear face coverings.

Masks are already mandated in supermarkets and shops as well as public transport and rideshares.

"We want to keep our restaurants and our cafes and everything operating over Christmas and New Year," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Queensland recorded 369 new cases on Thursday morning, almost double the previous day's record-breaking total.

Premier Palaszczuk says first dose vaccination rates are above 90%, with one tourism location falling behind.

"On the Gold Coast it's 88.8% - this is where the tourists are coming from across the border. If you have not been vaccinated go and see your GP and pharmacists and visit one of our vaccination centres today. It is absolutely imperative." Premier Palaszczuk said.

"We are seeing preliminary advice that the vaccines appear to be working and they are protecting Queenslanders from getting seriously sick," Ms Palaszczuk said.

