Queensland Health Authorities 'Optimistic' About Current Omicron Peak

Queensland Health's Dr John Gerrard feels optimistic about dealing with the Omicron wave across the state.

The state's hospitalisation numbers are slowly dipping, 829 Queenslanders are being treated in hospital for COVID. Unfortunately, 15 more deaths were reported.

All of the 15 deaths were from people aged between 60 and 90.

Out of the 829 patients, 49 are in ICU with 15 of those on ventilators.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer said they are handling this current wave as well as any other jurisdiction in the world - but wants locals to stay on alert.

Dr Gerrard said hospitalisation numbers are approaching the peak.

"Lets not jump the gun yet, we're not there yet. Brisbane still hasn't peaked, probably around its peak," Dr Gerrard said.

"Now most of that fall has been on the Gold Coast as expected.

"The Gold Coast again is very clearly peaking and is on its way down." - Dr John Gerrard

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'ath reiterated the positive development.

"We are seeing some stabilising of hospitalisation across our Brisbane hospitals, particular Ipswich and Logan I believe, so that's a good sign," she said.

