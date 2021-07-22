Queensland Has Officially Been Named The State With The Most Cheaters

So, in completely random and saucy news, Queensland has officially been rated as the state with most cheaters in Australia, with Rockhampton taking out the number one spot on Australia's top 10 list.

Jumping nine whole spots since last year, Rockhampton has taken out the number one spot, followed by Albury, then Mackay.

Considering a majority of the country has spent large chunks of the year in lockdown, it's a genuine surprise that any of us had the time or opportunity to seek comfort with someone other than our spouse!

The news comes from a recent analysis of data from married dating website Ashley Madison, which also gave us further insight as to why it is that Queenslanders are doing most of the cheating.

According to the data, people from cities with warmer climates were more likely to do the dirty on their significant other, which has catapulted sunny Queensland into the spotlight.

Maybe it's the salt and sun on our skin that gets us in the mood to mess around with someone outside of our relationship, but needless to say Queenslanders have a lot to answer for!

While Queenslanders are obviously making up a bulk of Australia's philanderers, other states aren't exactly living guilt free with many others following close behind QLD.

Check out the full list below...

1. Rockhampton, QLD

2. Albury, NSW

3. Mackay, QLD

4. Coffs Harbour, NSW

5. Toowoomba, QLD

6. Canberra, ACT

7. Bundaberg, QLD

8. Cairns, QLD

9. Townsville, QLD

10. Sunshine Coast, QLD

11. Gold Cost, QLD

12. Ballarat, VIC

13. Bunbury, WA

14. Wollongong, NSW

15. Darwin, NT

16. Newcastle, NSW

17. Brisbane, QLD

18. Hobart, TAS

19. Adelaide, SA

20. Perth, WA

So, where exactly does your city land on the list?

