Queensland Drops Mask Requirements On Public Transport

Queenslanders will no longer be required to wear face masks on public transport, taxis and ride-shares from Wednesday due to a significant decline in Covid case numbers.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced on Tuesday that the changes coming into effect from September 21 will bring the state into line with all other jurisdictions bar Victoria.

“Queensland will be doing this as well, from midnight tonight,” Ms D’Ath said.

“That means the staff and patrons on public transport will no longer be required under a public health directive to be wearing masks.”

- Health Minister Yvette D’Ath

It comes after South Australia and New South Wales on Monday became the latest jurisdictions to ditch the rule.

Infectious diseases physician Peter Collignon said the move to remove mask mandates on public transport has been a long time coming.

“I think mandates have probably had their day by this stage because you’re hard pressed to show mandates really make a lot of difference,” Professor Collignon told Nine.

“If you’re going to have mandates, I think you’ve got to give reasonable evidence that it works,” he said.

Prof Collignon said he was of the "view that masks give you some personal protection", but that it should be a personal choice not a crime.

Hit News Team

20 September 2022

