Queensland Driving Infringements To Increase From Today

Minor driving offences could leave Queenslanders out of pocket with traffic fines set to increase from today.

Club Traffic and Safety Engineering Manager Gregory Miskowycz revealed that some infringements are expected to more than double from today.

“From the start of the new financial year the State Government is significantly increasing penalties for some critical road safety offences,” he said.

“The price of not wearing a seatbelt is set to more than double from $413 to $1078, coming into line with the cost of using your mobile phone behind the wheel." - Gregory Miskowycz

“The fine for running a red light will increase from $413 to $575 and penalties for speeding will also rise.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Mr Miskowycz warned drivers that registration and license renewal fees are also expected to increase.

“Registration and driver licence costs have been capped at a 2.5% increase, as have public transport fares which will rise in south-east Queensland on 4 July after being frozen for the past 18 months,” he said.

“We will also see motorists paying more to use most toll roads, which are increasing by the Brisbane CPI figure of 6%.

“On-street parking for cars and motorcycles in Zone 1 in the Brisbane CBD and surrounds is increasing by 25 cents per hour.”

For the full list of infringement increases, follow the link through to the RACQ website.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.