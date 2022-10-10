Queensland Drivers Rack Up Over $274 Million In Traffic Fines

Recent data from the Transport and Main Roads annual report has revealed that Queensland drivers have paid more than $274.5 million in fines over the past financial year as a result of traffic cameras.

The number of people busted by traffic cameras has increased by a whopping 36 percent in one year, state-wide.

The high-tech cameras which were introduced to capture motorists using their phones while driving and failing to wear seatbelts has seen Queensland drivers dish out approximately $752,000 per day in fines.

This number is up by $70 million in comparison to the last financial year.

According to the Transport and Main Roads annual report, at least 580,470 fines from mobile speed cameras were issued over 2021 which is a substantial increase from 444,298 over the previous year.

The report also shows that fixed cameras captured 205,683 people throughout 2021 which is an increase of 87 percent from 2020 which recorded 109,450 infringements.

Drivers travelling at least 40km/h over the speed limit has also increased to 878, while others travelling between 31 and 40km/h increased to 2,142.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey told the Courier Mail that the funds collected as a result of traffic cameras will be “reinvested back into road safety”.

“We have comprehensive works that are funded through this program, including targeted road safety infrastructure upgrades, driver education, road safety campaigns and deterrents,” he said.

