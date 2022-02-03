Queensland Community Transmission Exposed As Cases Dip

Queensland's cases have dipped slightly as the state reported 8,643 new infections on Thursday, down 987 from the previous day.

Sadly, nine more people with the virus have lost their lives in the past 24-hour reporting period, including four in aged-care facilities.

Of those deaths, one person was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, three in their 80s, one in their 90s, and two people were older than 100.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

There are 749 people admitted to hospital with Covid, with 47 patients in ICU, and 23 on ventilators.

Meantime, chief health officer Dr John Gerrard said a pair of studies on the Gold Coast over the last fortnight reporting "a better idea of what is really happening”.

Tests were conducted on an individual across 117 randomised households, revealing 20 Covid-positive results, with only four participants symptomatic.

“There were people walking around the Gold Coast who had no idea they had Covid-19”

“To recap, four out of five had no symptoms and nine out of 10 did not know they were positive,” Dr Gerrard said.

“It is quite extraordinary."

“There are people walking around the Gold Coast who had no idea they were infected," he exclaimed.

“A lot of people that have been infected are completely unaware they were infected. That number is significant.” - Dr Gerrard

The state's chief health officer used the scenario to highlight the importance of face masks in curbing the spread.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr