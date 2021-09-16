Queensland Becomes Fifth State To Legalise Voluntary Assisted Dying

Queensland's landmark assisted dying laws have passed parliament overnight and will officially be introduced in less than 18 months.

47 yes votes were needed to get it across the line - 61 MPs voted in support with 30 against.

We're the fifth state to legalise voluntary euthanasia and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it's a coming of age moment.

"It's very historic and I think Queenslanders have spoken loud and clear and we've listened. It's quite emotional and we've heard so much respectful debate and I'm just very, very proud of how everyone conducted themselves," she said.

Once the laws come into effect, patients over 18 who are suffering intolerably from a terminal illness and have fewer than 12 months to live will be given the choice when to end their life.

