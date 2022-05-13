Queensland Announces $741 million Resilient Homes Fund

Queensland has announced a $741m Resilient Homes Fund designed to help homeowners affected by flooding.

The Resilient Homes Fund will be available to those whose homes have been damaged by the Queensland floods with access grants to raise, repair, retrofit, or have their home voluntarily bought back.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the $741 million Resilient Homes Fund will help make Queensland homes more flood resilient.

“So many Queenslanders homes were ravaged by the recent floods across parts of Queensland”

“This is the largest home resilience program of its kind to ever be delivered in Australia," the Premier said. “We can’t stop floods from occurring, but we can take steps to reduce their impact."

“Queenslanders whose homes were damaged by floods will be able to access grants to rebuild more resilient homes, raise homes or buy back homes at high risk.” - Premier Palaszczuk

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Queensland is the most disaster-impacted state in Australia, with flooding being the highest risk to our community.

“This isn’t just about building back, it’s about building back better,” Mr Miles said.

“We know from initial assessments following the South East Queensland floods that there were nearly 7,000 homes with some degree of damage and more than 3,600 of these were uninhabitable.

“That’s why we fought so hard to ensure we could provide as much support to as many flood-affected Queenslanders as possible," he said.

“Grants will be available to assist Queensland homeowners to repair or retrofit their homes to incorporate flood resilient design and to raise homes to reduce the impacts of future flood events.” - Deputy Premier Miles

What funding is available?

Rebuilding more resilient homes

Grants will be available to assist eligible homeowners to repair or retrofit their homes to incorporate flood resilient design and materials. This could include replacement of floor coverings with a water-resistant finish such as tiles or polished concrete and moving power outlets to above recognised flood levels.

Raising homes

Grants will be available to eligible homeowners to raise homes to reduce the impacts of future flood events by lifting living areas and rooms above the defined flood level.

Buying back homes

In high-risk situations where repairing, retrofitting or raising are not considered suitable options, a voluntary buy-back of the residence will be considered.

Voluntary home buy-backs will be on a case-by-case basis and will consider a range of factors including the frequency of flooding, severity of flooding, structural safety of the property, future flood risk and broader social impacts

Who can apply?

Queensland homeowners across 37 local government areas whose property was inundated as a result of any of the three major floods in 2021-22 including the South East Queensland floods (22 February 2022 onwards); the ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth floods (29 December 2021 – 10 January 2022); and the Central, Southern and Western Queensland flooding (10 November – 3 December 2021).

