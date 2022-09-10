Queen's Funeral To Attract Dozens Of World Leaders

Several world leaders are set to attend the Queen’s state funeral which is expected to take place late this month.

Monarchs and leaders from across the globe will gather at Westminster Abbey to farewell Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral is set to take place on September 19 at the same location she was crowned back in 1953.

A number of world leaders will be attending the event including prime ministers, presidents and other monarchs.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will be among several world leaders farewelling the late Queen.

“I don’t know what the details are yet but I’ll be going,” he said.

Royal families from Europe are also expected to be in attendance including royals from Norway, Spain and Belgium.

The event is expected to garner as much attention as the Queen’s coronation in 1953, which was the first coronation to be televised.

More than three million people watched on from the streets of London hoping to witness the procession.

