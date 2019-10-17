Queen Elizabeth Has Sent A Special Message To Aussies Affected By The Bushfires

It’s been yet another gruelling season of bushfires for those living in New South Wales and Queensland, with an estimated 21 homes lost and two lives taken.

In wake of the tragedies, Queen Elizabeth has sent a message of condolence to those who have suffered, while praising the spirit of Australians who have come together during such a trying time.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent the following message of condolence to the Governors and people of New South Wales and Queensland:

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and property caused by bushfires affecting communities and businesses across northern New South Wales and South East Queensland.

“I am heartened that once again the richness of spirit that defines Australians has drawn people together to support those in need.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.

“Elizabeth R”

Stay up to date with fire warnings and safety tips at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or www.qfes.qld.gov.au

