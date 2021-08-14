Queanbeyan and Regional NSW Will Enter Lockdown At 5:00pm Today

They join metro NSW in the lockdown

Article heading image for Queanbeyan and Regional NSW Will Enter Lockdown At 5:00pm Today

All remaining areas of regional New South Wales will be placed under lockdown on Saturday afternoon.

Towns just outside of the ACT, including Queanbeyan, Goulburn and Yass will come under the new restrictions.

The stay-at-home orders will be in effect from 5pm Saturday 14 August 2021.

The Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro, John Barilaro took to social media on Saturday afternoon, announcing the lockdown with just two-and-a-half hours notice.

NSW Health authorities made the decision on Saturday given the significant spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 beyond the initial Greater Sydney lockdown.

The restrictions mean there are now very few reasons to leave the home if you live in a regional part of the state.

They include shopping for essentials, medical care, caregiving, outdoor exercise with a member of your household or one other person, and work, if you cannot work from home. Schooling will be conducted from home.

A one-day ‘grace period’ for planned weddings and funerals in the regional areas that have not already been subject to a lockdown will also be in place on Sunday .

Those events may go ahead until 12.01am on Monday 16 August 2021, but only with guests from areas that have not already been subject to a lockdown.

Details on the full list of restrictions can be found online here.

Listen to the latest COVID-19 update here:

14 August 2021

nsw lockdown
Breaking news
Queanbeyan
Listen Live!
nsw lockdown
Breaking news
Queanbeyan
nsw lockdown
Breaking news
Queanbeyan
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs