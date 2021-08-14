Queanbeyan and Regional NSW Will Enter Lockdown At 5:00pm Today

All remaining areas of regional New South Wales will be placed under lockdown on Saturday afternoon.

Towns just outside of the ACT, including Queanbeyan, Goulburn and Yass will come under the new restrictions.

The stay-at-home orders will be in effect from 5pm Saturday 14 August 2021.

The Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro, John Barilaro took to social media on Saturday afternoon, announcing the lockdown with just two-and-a-half hours notice.

NSW Health authorities made the decision on Saturday given the significant spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 beyond the initial Greater Sydney lockdown.