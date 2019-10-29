QT Gold Coast Has Everything You Need For Your Melbourne Cup Celebrations

The Melbourne Cup is coming up next Tuesday, which means it's time to step into some heels, dust off your fascinator, and grab those clutches for a day of high-class racing.

There’s really only one option when it comes to choosing where to celebrate, with QT Gold Coast providing experiences at the standard expected for such a prestigious event.

Head to the Melbourne Cup Carnival at Stingray to experience the hustle and bustle of Flemington with games on the lawn and fashion on the field.

Treat your taste buds with interactive food stations, an oyster and caviar bar, a Willy Wonka inspired dessert bar, and free-flowing champagne.

^ When someone puts champagne, caviar and dessert in the same sentence…

Tickets are available for purchase at qthotelsandresorts.com.

QT is also offering a Melbourne Cup lunch at Bazaar.

Prepare yourself for an indulgent feast with an array of seafood and champagne, prizes for best dressed, and an after-party in the Stingray lounge.

Our very own Dan & Ben will be there to provide the entertainment as emcees.

They say that life’s not a race, but on November 5th it’s set to be a photo finish.

