QLD Records 22 New Covid Cases With Most From Interstate

Queensland has recorded 22 new Covid cases overnight with 18 believed to have been active within the community for up to seven days.

This brings the total number of active cases across the state to 67.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath addressed the state revealing that new cases have popped up across Brisbane’s North and South, Gold Coast, Darling Downs, Townsville, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Wide Bay.

According to the Health Minister, a majority of the cases were “primarily interstate travel”.

Seven of the cases are locally acquired, 12 are interstate acquired cases and three are overseas acquired cases.

One of the identified cases admitted to visiting an aged care facility which has resulted in all staff being tested.

Health Minister D’Ath used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of wearing masks when in high-risk settings, public transport and highly populated indoor venues.

"Please, get out those masks, start wearing them anywhere in Queensland to protect yourself, and also reduce the risk the spread of this virus," she said.

Three of the cases recorded have been identified as the new Omicron variant including one case who flew from Newcastle and landed in Townsville.

The new numbers come as the state prepares to enforce new restrictions on the unvaccinated from tomorrow.

The new restrictions will prevent all unvaccinated from visiting non-essential retail while fully vaccinated people will see businesses return to full capacity.

