QLD Hospital Worker Tests Positive As Mask Mandate Returns

A Toowoomba hospital worker in Darling Downs has tested positive for COVID-19, as Queensland records 31 new infections.

The total close contacts list of th is yet to be determined, however the expectation is that mothers in the maternity ward will be transferred to St Vincent's Hospital in Toowoomba.

Queenslanders are preparing for the return of masks state-wide, with a mandate for those aged 12 and over required for public transport and retail outlets.

There are 109 active case across the sunshine state.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the increase in cases was expected, and with the influx of interstate travellers coming for Christmas it may continue to surge.

"As expected, the number of cases we're seeing in Queensland continues to increase," Dr Gerrard said.

"Thirty-one cases in the last 24 hours, which is effectively a 50 per cent increase from yesterday.

"Although these numbers seem small … percentage-wise they are increasing steadily."

Dr Gerrard said there are various health care venues statewide that continue to be impacted by the spread.

"These include the North West Private Hospital in Brisbane, Toowoomba Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital [in Brisbane], Blue Care Homefield residential aged care facility in Mackay, and at least one general practice in Brisbane".

All unvaccinated residents are now banned from entering non-essential settings such as Cafes, Pubs and Cinemas.

