QLD Drivers Set To Be Fined $1000 If Caught Using Phones

From February 1st any Queensland Drivers caught using a phone will be fined $1000.

If the driver is caught twice within a year they could risk losing their license.

The fine will be more than double the currently set fine of $400 and will be the toughest fines in the country.

According to Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Queensland will also be set to trial a NSW initiative and set up cameras that are designed to detect mobile phone usage on QLD roads.

Mr Bailey says the risks are well known and drivers need to learn to change their behaviour.

"The safest thing for people to do is to change their behaviour right now because that means safer roads."