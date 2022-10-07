Qantas To Introduce New Plant-Based Menu From This Month

Qantas have revealed a brand-new vegetarian inclusive menu which will be made available for economy domestic flights.

This is the first menu change since the airline introduced a limited menu as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The new service will feature six menus for breakfast, morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and supper.

The airline’s new inclusive menu will also feature several plant-based meat options for vegans and vegetarians.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Some of the other regular dishes will include Bolognese calzone, zucchini and caramelised onion frittata and chicken and potato Mediterranean croquettes.

There will also be gluten free and vegetarian options including gluten-free and plant-based chocolate caramel slice, pear and ginger cake, spinach and ricotta wraps and zucchini and corn fritters.

The introduction of a new menu follows the airline’s controversial decision to remove vegetarian dishes from circulation only a few weeks ago.

The decision was met with backlash, compelling the airline to revert back to a vegetarian inclusive menu.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.