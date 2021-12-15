Qantas Green Light Direct Flight From Perth To Rome

Qantas has launched a new direct flight from Perth to Rome, announcing plans for 2022.

Three flights will leave the West Australian capital each week from June, while continous flights will to London will also return in April.

Direct flights to Italy have been welcomed by the tourism sector, understanding the desire for many holiday-goers.

WA Tourism chief executive Evan Hall said the announcement is a big win for placing Perth on the world stage.

"We can offer a terrific service that's going to bring people in off a relatively short journey, compared to going through the east coast," Mr Hall said.

"It will open a whole new market of people who are going to come to Perth for the first time."

CEO of Qantas Group Alan Joyce is eager to open flight paths after a long standing gap in world travel due to the pandemic.

"Italy is the largest market for us in continental Europe for people visiting family and friends from Australia and we think customers will love flying direct to one of the world’s great cities to spend time with loved ones or enjoy Italy," said Mr Joyce.

"After the restrictions of the past few years, it’s the ideal time to reinvigorate our international network and we’ll continue to look for new opportunities."

The announcement comes soon after WA Premier Mark McGowan announced February 5 as the date for the state's borders to reopen.

