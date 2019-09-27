Puff & Pop Launch New Studio At Seaton

Puff & Pop launched their beautiful new studio on Wednesday night in Seaton.

With glitter, bubbles and a whole lot of pink, Puff and Pop celebrated with tunes from local singer and make-up artist Lili K, a luxe glambooth by Snap-Snap and a delicious Vietnamese spread by the founder’s families.

Founded by local creatives when they were just 21 years old in 2017, Ivy Bui and Johnny Nguyen have since grown their creative hobby into a fully-fledged business.

Driven by creativity, inspiration and passion – Ivy said "Puff & Pop started out purely as a hobby… I noticed Adelaide was still behind when it came to balloon styling, which appealed to me and my age group. With no more than $500 in the bank, I decided to dive straight into ordering stock and equipment, and began creating balloons for family and friends.”

Hit107 proudly supports Puff and Pop by utilising their incredible personalised balloon installations at a number of key events, such as RNB Fridays Live.

To bring your next birthday, hens party or event to life, visit puffandpop.com.au or book an appointment at Puff & Pop’s new showroom at 357a Tapleys Hill Road, Seaton.